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EVERYTHING is CONNECTED | Club of Rome/UN Population Control | GLOBAL Warming Hoax ~ AGENDA 21/2030.
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127 views • April 23, 2020
Everything is connected...and it all began with a book 'Limits to Growth' sponsored by
the Club of Rome.
What was written in this book is happening RIGHT NOW in the World..Coincedence?
Or was the book 'Limits to Growth' the MASTERPLAN...
MUCH MORE about this Evil Global Agenda is COMING..
Speakers in this Documentary:
DENNIS MEADOWS
Scientist, co-author 'The Limits to Growth'
1972 massachusetts, USA
DAVID ICKE
Writer.
ANN BRESSINGTON
Member Legislative Council, Australia
MALCOLM ROBERTS
Senator for Queensland, Australia
MARC MORANO
Writer
WOUTER VAN DIEREN
Member Club of Rome, Netherlands
DR. RICHARD LINZEN
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
PETER SENGE
System Scientist, Senior lecturer MIT, USA
And more.....
In 1973, Australia's largest computer predicted trends such as pollution levels, population growth,
availability of natural resources and quality of life on earth.
ABC Orginal Broadcast
'This Day Tonight' 9 November, 1973
the Club of Rome.
What was written in this book is happening RIGHT NOW in the World..Coincedence?
Or was the book 'Limits to Growth' the MASTERPLAN...
MUCH MORE about this Evil Global Agenda is COMING..
Speakers in this Documentary:
DENNIS MEADOWS
Scientist, co-author 'The Limits to Growth'
1972 massachusetts, USA
DAVID ICKE
Writer.
ANN BRESSINGTON
Member Legislative Council, Australia
MALCOLM ROBERTS
Senator for Queensland, Australia
MARC MORANO
Writer
WOUTER VAN DIEREN
Member Club of Rome, Netherlands
DR. RICHARD LINZEN
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
PETER SENGE
System Scientist, Senior lecturer MIT, USA
And more.....
In 1973, Australia's largest computer predicted trends such as pollution levels, population growth,
availability of natural resources and quality of life on earth.
ABC Orginal Broadcast
'This Day Tonight' 9 November, 1973
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