Prophetic: walking zombies
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday

Prophetic: walking zombies

Those left behind on Earth will scratch their skin to the bone every time due to the injections!



This is a Prophetic message from God, received bye Gods endtimeprophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, 

It was Published on June 25, 2021 by Ailyn one of the wariors who helps translate and spread Gods messages that are placed in the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

 

Keywords
mark of the beastinjectionszombiesleft behindcovid 19revelation injectionsturn zombiprophet of the last days benjamin cousijnsen

