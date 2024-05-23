New: All ATM’s and Banks Closed 05/22/2024

Today Pastor Stan talks about the Fall of the Dollar, the New Madrid Earthquake, a Wealth Transfer, the Internal Revolution, and Donald Trump. In other news, we look at a new dream from Vicki called: Where is all the money. According to a lot of prophecies, ATM’s and Banks will soon close, and we will be forced to use a Digital Dollar.
