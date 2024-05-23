Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New: All ATM’s and Banks Closed 05/22/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
713 Subscribers
134 views
Published a day ago

Today Pastor Stan talks about the Fall of the Dollar, the New Madrid Earthquake, a Wealth Transfer, the Internal Revolution, and Donald Trump. In other news, we look at a new dream from Vicki called: Where is all the money. According to a lot of prophecies, ATM’s and Banks will soon close, and we will be forced to use a Digital Dollar.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



Keywords
closedatmbanksprophecy clubstan johnsoncashless digital dollar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket