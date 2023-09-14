AntiChrist will appear as hero savior and his NWO Nazi genocide gas chambers are being prepared now

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2023). The AntiChrist will appear as a hero savior, who will save humankind from the fake villain role cabal and the calamity disasters he will cause himself, in order to rise to power and be accepted as the savior messiah. Satan Lucifer’s Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar Nazi globalist elites’ 5,000 year old Noah’s days Umbrella company’s FEMA department is building millions of Nazi holocaust AntiChrist extermination gas chambers throughout the world. US president high priestess witch Hillary Clinton’s puppet clone of Joe Biden and the Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar elites are playing the role of the Brown Shirts villains for the AntiChrist, who will appear as the hero savior from the calamities he will create and save them from the supposed villains who caused the calamities. “Order Out Of Chaos.” All the villain role congress members seemed to have been replaced by clones, who will be perhaps executed as a fake show. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar mass child trafficking ring Donald Trump arrested his own clone in order to gain popularity and sympathy from the masses and take on the acting role of the oppressed hero by the fake villains. Warn all your Donald Trump fans patriot nationalist right-wing conservative “God bless America” “God save the Queen” “Hail the feminist Scandinavian nations” church donators, so that they will form an angry mob riot to try to stone you and crucify you and take away your pastor’s salary. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine