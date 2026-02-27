© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China selling CM-302 anti-ship missiles to Iran
Victor Gao: "The whole world should be put on notice — China and Iran have full sovereign right to do this. No country should pretend to be surprised."
‘Complete game-changer’: Iran close to buying supersonic anti‑ship missiles from China
https://www.timesofisrael.com/complete-gamechanger-iran-close-to-buying-supersonic-anti%E2%80%91ship-missiles-from-china/
Source @Real World News
