GRAPHIC! 🎼🎻Sad News - Mali Ambush on Wagner PMC – 56 Wagner's against 1000 - part 3

🎼🎻 Eternal and bright memory of the fallen Warriors 🥀🕊

🎻🎼 First they blew up ours with landmines. And it looks like from the photographs that they are not small. And only then they crushed us with superior firepower. Ours fell into a bag of fire, and then into encirclement. Smart ambush. There may be Western instructors, although there are plenty of their own there.

The jihadists have tons of weapons & ammo, mostly of Soviet & Chinese origin.

The local allies have completely shit themselves again.

Emergency rescue measures are taking place, but nothing is clear yet.

Eternal memory to our Warriors!

On July 25 at 14:50 local time, fighting broke out near Tin-Zautin , when a column of the Malian army with the support of the Wagner PMC was already twenty kilometers from the city. Unlike Kidal , Azawad militants put up fierce resistance. The remoteness of the village prevented the use of aviation & UAVs. & weather conditions that played a role later.



The initial plan of the Azawad commanders, led by Algabass Ag Intalla (head of the CSP-DPA, the leading separatist mov't), was to withdraw into narrow gorges & lure the entire convoy with them. Everything did not go according to their plan & the hills were bypassed from the E.



At the same time, info came across about the siege of a camp just two kms from the Algerian border, which turned out to be a hoax. By 18:00 local time, the fighting had subsided due to the outbreak of a sandstorm. The parties left to regroup, the wounded servicemen were taken away by helicopter. End of the day, the Azawad troops gained a foothold 7 km from the city.



▪️July 26 at 9:50 local time, the fighting resumed, there were fewer frames due to the ban on video filming during the fighting introduced. Govt forces actively used aviation, use of FPV drones was also noted.



While transporting the wounded, the helicopter was damaged, which caused it to make a hard landing in Kidal, just a few kls from the helipad.



Losses suffered by the recon patrol forced them to retreat the next day along the road to Abeybara, from where they rolled back to Kidal. JNIM militants have already set traps along this road and losses are currently being determined.

While driving, avoiding the main road, 1 vehicle was damaged by an IED in the Tamassahart Valley, 40 km from the Algerian border.

In Mali, as a result of a militant ambush in the north of the country, a significant number of Wagner PMC fighters and Mali Armed Forces soldiers were killed. The militants attacked under the cover of a sandstorm, achieving tactical surprise. Also, a significant number of government soldiers and several Wagner fighters were captured. Some have already been exchanged back. According to some reports, among the dead was the administrator of the Gray Zone channel (I knew him personally, we met several times in Moscow).

Among the prisoners was the well-known “Lotus”, but he had already been exchanged back.

Peace to the ashes of the fallen Wagner soldiers.