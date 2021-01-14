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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 13January2021 Sniffer Helo in DC, FBI Shenanigans
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630 views • January 14, 2021
Sniffer Helicopter in now in DC. It samples air for any signs of Chemical, Biological or Nuclear material such as Poison Gas, Nukes, Dirty Bombs, Germ Warfare agents and so on. Temporary Fight Resections in US. C-17 Air Traffic going to DC and California. Aircraft to prison locations. FBI Shenanigans, Patriots are now the enemy. [EDD: Check your Computer security software, something is up]
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