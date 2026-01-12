© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"They want this technology out there to better surveil people."
Professor reveals the truth about Big Tech.
"What you need to understand about these companies is they were all founded with US military technology."
"The internet—it's a US military technology. Google, the search engine—it's all US military technology."
