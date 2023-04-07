Create New Account
RFK, Jr. announces RUN FOR PRESIDENT - Why this is AWESOME | Health Ranger Report
RFK, Jr. announces RUN FOR PRESIDENT - Here's why this is AWESOME

Mike Adams: I'm posting a standalone podcast here about RFK Jr. vs. Trump and why I hope we can get both RFK Jr. and Trump into the nomination positions. I hold nothing back and have both positive and critical things to say about Dems and Republicans.


Check out that podcast on my channel page on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport






For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

 

