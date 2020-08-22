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Kamala Harris, the DHS, & Conservative Non-Trumpers
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7 views • August 22, 2020
The liberal media is doing everything it can to convince voters that Kamala Harris is a “moderate,” “middle of the road” Democrat. That couldn’t be further from the truth, and on today’s show, we are going to show you why.
We will also be discussing an unclassified DHS document from 2009 which labels conservative Christians as domestic terrorists. Pay attention, because this will be important for the upcoming election.
We have an opportunity this November to make an impact on the rate at which our country is decaying. At the end of today’s show, we are going to be making a case for why we as Christians need to show up to the polls this year and vote our faith!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
We will also be discussing an unclassified DHS document from 2009 which labels conservative Christians as domestic terrorists. Pay attention, because this will be important for the upcoming election.
We have an opportunity this November to make an impact on the rate at which our country is decaying. At the end of today’s show, we are going to be making a case for why we as Christians need to show up to the polls this year and vote our faith!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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