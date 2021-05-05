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Intel Expert Warns of US Civil War, Details Guerrilla Tactics
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251 views • May 05, 2021
May 4, 2021
The American Journal
Harrison talks with the founder of Forward Observer, Mike Shelby, about the purpose of intelligence. From analyzing your surroundings to what key indicators analysts look for to prepare for possible scenarios. Mike Shelby also shares a bit about his background and what he sees as the likely future for the United States.
https://banned.video/watch?id=609180a3941e340d854050c9
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The American Journal
Harrison talks with the founder of Forward Observer, Mike Shelby, about the purpose of intelligence. From analyzing your surroundings to what key indicators analysts look for to prepare for possible scenarios. Mike Shelby also shares a bit about his background and what he sees as the likely future for the United States.
https://banned.video/watch?id=609180a3941e340d854050c9
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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