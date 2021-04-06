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The United Nations
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53 views • April 06, 2021
Matthew 24:9 KJV
“Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.”
Mark 13:13 KJV
“And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”
“Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.”
Mark 13:13 KJV
“And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”
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