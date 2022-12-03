It Is Written - Conspiracy, More Than Just a Theory: Bigfoot

"Conspiracy, More Than Just a Theory" is a five-part series examining
the greatest conspiracy of them all, a global conspiracy threatening the
viability of our planet. Join Pastor John Bradshaw for "Bigfoot," part
one of this series. Visit a museum dedicated to Bigfoot’s existence and
meet a Bigfoot "believer," who claims to have seen Bigfoot. But what’s
certain is the conspiracy playing out before our eyes. And you’re
involved.
