It Is Written - Conspiracy, More Than Just a Theory: Bigfoot

"Conspiracy, More Than Just a Theory" is a five-part series examining the greatest conspiracy of them all, a global conspiracy threatening the viability of our planet. Join Pastor John Bradshaw for "Bigfoot," part one of this series. Visit a museum dedicated to Bigfoot’s existence and meet a Bigfoot "believer," who claims to have seen Bigfoot. But what’s certain is the conspiracy playing out before our eyes. And you’re involved.

