MESSAGE FROM YESHUA-JESUS FOR OUR CHRISTIAN & NON-CHRISTIAN FRIENDS ABOUT NAVIGATING THE APOCALYPSE*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://cdn-webimages.wimages.net/0512505c8d53f82872e5f1e62807bbf46000.jpg?v=3 https://www.jcmatthews.org/uploads/5/3/7/7/5377341/s183451369684997988_p7_i1_w1024.jpeg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/49/3d/90/493d90d0b0de409251dcf5e93ef656a4.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b6/a7/14/b6a714b57d1f9323c4ed68e1267633ca.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/fd/2e/d7/fd2ed79969c3bce102da353e66aefd52.jpg https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-d477edef93a2e9b6614d7a5278672b47

