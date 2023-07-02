Create New Account
Mark Passio - Anarchy & The Occult - Part III - The ONLY Solution To Slavery
Published Yesterday

June 7, 2023


What On Earth Is Happening

@woeih


In this special presentation, originally given at Anarchapulco 2023: Resist, Mark Passio explains to the anarchist community what the ONLY Solution to the Human Condition of Slavery truly is. Mark details that the true solution to tyranny does not lie in creating anything “new,” but instead to morally educate the general population to such an extent that they cease and desist in conducting the immoral behaviors that allows Human Slavery to continue largely unchallenged. For those who want to see real Freedom manifested in our world, this is a powerful talk that is not to be missed.

anarchyconsciousnessfreedommoralityoccult

deceptionspiritualanarchybankerspoliticiansmark passiomoralitynatural lawwhat on earth is happeningwoeihthe occulttrue freedomsolution to slaverymoral principles

