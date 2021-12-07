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Who’s the Real Anthony Fauci? by JFK Jr and Dr. Mercola
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75 views • December 07, 2021
We’re facing the greatest battle of our lifetimes, possibly of all time, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in this riveting interview with James Corbett.1 I urge you to set aside 60 minutes to watch it in its entirety, as it succinctly sums up the coalition of sinister forces — intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, social media titans, medical bureaucracies, mainstream media and the military — that are using a health crisis to impose totalitarian control worldwide.
You can find all of the details in Kennedy’s bestselling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” which contains more than 2,200 footnotes backing up its data. The truth is, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — isn’t acting alone.
But he’s become the prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally. And, as an authoritative medical figure and trusted adviser to six presidents, Fauci’s words are treated as gospel, despite the atrocities he’s committed.
You can find all of the details in Kennedy’s bestselling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” which contains more than 2,200 footnotes backing up its data. The truth is, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) — isn’t acting alone.
But he’s become the prominent face of the medical cartel and medical technocracy that is wrapped up in obliterating constitutional rights globally. And, as an authoritative medical figure and trusted adviser to six presidents, Fauci’s words are treated as gospel, despite the atrocities he’s committed.
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