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Billionaire Satanist child sex slave auction orgy parties are for communicating with fallen angels
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126 views • August 31, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
Lined up naked child sex slaves orgy Satanist parties in billionaire mansions like Bill Gates are for opening portals to communicate with fallen angel devils
The reason why these billionaire pedophile cannibal Satanists like Bill Gates conduct these LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual parties with hundreds of politicians and Hollywood celebrities by using lined up naked child sex slaves, when the planets align, is to be able to communicate with the fallen angels who give them special information through opened portals. They do it about 6 times a year. It is like Stonehenge or the pagan festivals that the Satanist pastors make their churches celebrate. Animals are more evolved and have more love than the “gay mafia elite” ascended master fallen angel devil vampire “light beings” like Saint Germain and Djwal Khul and Hilarion and Mother Mary and fake Archangel Michael and Maitreya and Mahdi, who are drinking thousands of our human children’s DNA blood in “demand of blood-sacrifice” satanic rituals, in order to take on human form to breed nephilim offspring with human New Age “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women. The ascended master fallen angels are teaching their theosophy esoteric occult Luciferian New Age witches that true peace and utopian society cannot be established without first killing and exterminating all the Christians and their old-fashioned way of thinking and outdated values system. It is written clearly in their public documents that Christianity must be destroyed, and a New World Order and one-world religion of revived fallen angel Atlantis Luciferian esoteric occult New Age mystery school religions nephilim civilization reestablished, which God destroyed with Noah’s Great Flood. It will be based on eugenics genocide and abortion sacrifice and Satanist “existentialism” logic without ethics and evolved higher consciousness. End Times apostate pastors and religious Christians condone the ascended master fallen angels by remaining silent about their drinking the blood of millions of our children, because of the fear of assassination & ridicule. They are not even mobilizing God’s spiritual army against this mass drinking of blood vampirism and these ascended master fallen angel incarnate avatar “gay mafia pedophile elite” men’s elite club mansions and castles. They are traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie and our children. All they do is just demonstrate with picket signs against the fallen angel devils, but they do not speak out 100% of God’s truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill them, and slaughter their families, and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and cut off all their incomes, and put them at the top of the FEMA Nazi holocaust torture camps list, and the CPS will kidnap their children on false charges and make them into the fallen angel black nobility families’ child sex slaves and torture and rape and eat them and throw their human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. These religious Christian freak hordes are demented and absolutely out of their minds. They have lost all sanity and humanity. No wonder every one of them (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me to fight alone to protect them. They are fake Christians. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Lined up naked child sex slaves orgy Satanist parties in billionaire mansions like Bill Gates are for opening portals to communicate with fallen angel devils
The reason why these billionaire pedophile cannibal Satanists like Bill Gates conduct these LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual parties with hundreds of politicians and Hollywood celebrities by using lined up naked child sex slaves, when the planets align, is to be able to communicate with the fallen angels who give them special information through opened portals. They do it about 6 times a year. It is like Stonehenge or the pagan festivals that the Satanist pastors make their churches celebrate. Animals are more evolved and have more love than the “gay mafia elite” ascended master fallen angel devil vampire “light beings” like Saint Germain and Djwal Khul and Hilarion and Mother Mary and fake Archangel Michael and Maitreya and Mahdi, who are drinking thousands of our human children’s DNA blood in “demand of blood-sacrifice” satanic rituals, in order to take on human form to breed nephilim offspring with human New Age “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling women. The ascended master fallen angels are teaching their theosophy esoteric occult Luciferian New Age witches that true peace and utopian society cannot be established without first killing and exterminating all the Christians and their old-fashioned way of thinking and outdated values system. It is written clearly in their public documents that Christianity must be destroyed, and a New World Order and one-world religion of revived fallen angel Atlantis Luciferian esoteric occult New Age mystery school religions nephilim civilization reestablished, which God destroyed with Noah’s Great Flood. It will be based on eugenics genocide and abortion sacrifice and Satanist “existentialism” logic without ethics and evolved higher consciousness. End Times apostate pastors and religious Christians condone the ascended master fallen angels by remaining silent about their drinking the blood of millions of our children, because of the fear of assassination & ridicule. They are not even mobilizing God’s spiritual army against this mass drinking of blood vampirism and these ascended master fallen angel incarnate avatar “gay mafia pedophile elite” men’s elite club mansions and castles. They are traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie and our children. All they do is just demonstrate with picket signs against the fallen angel devils, but they do not speak out 100% of God’s truth, so that everyone will come to try to kill them, and slaughter their families, and cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and cut off all their incomes, and put them at the top of the FEMA Nazi holocaust torture camps list, and the CPS will kidnap their children on false charges and make them into the fallen angel black nobility families’ child sex slaves and torture and rape and eat them and throw their human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. These religious Christian freak hordes are demented and absolutely out of their minds. They have lost all sanity and humanity. No wonder every one of them (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me to fight alone to protect them. They are fake Christians. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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