Christians & Politics

December 20th, 2020
Should Christians be involved in politics? All throughout the Bible, prophets of the Lord advised those in political power. First-century Christians did not have the opportunity to get involved in politics as we do today. Pray, fast, and allow God to use you in ANY way that HE chooses.
"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." Proverbs 29:2
