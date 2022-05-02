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Footage of the combat work of the Iskander-M, Operational-Tactical Missile Systems during a special military operation. 050222
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100 views • May 02, 2022
Iskander" strikes the object of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Footage of the combat work of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems during a special military operation
Footage of the combat work of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems during a special military operation
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