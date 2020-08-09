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NESARA/GESARA & THE QFS - THE END OF GLOBAL POVERTY
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137 views • August 09, 2020
We are transitioning towards a brand new Global Financial System where ALL bank debts, mortgages and credit card balances will be forgiven and Income tax will be abolished. Sound too good to be true? Well then keep listening ;) So many spectacular and positive changes are taking place on our planet where futuristic technologies will change our lives for the better. And all of this is taking place within sooner than we can imagine!
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