In 2021 - This is the Value of the UN and Palestine by Israeli Authorities - Tore Up Report - Then use Anti-Semitism Rederick Slogan - for Human Rights Violations Against Palestine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
This is the value of UN in for Israeli authorities...!!!

- In 2021 the United Nations summoned Israel and gave them a report on Israels Human Rights violations against Palestine!!!

◾️The Israeli representative came on stage, tore the report up and walked away!!!

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

