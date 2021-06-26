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When Will The Rapture Take Place?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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72 views • June 26, 2021

The rapture of the saints is a biblical doctrine that was hijacked by Emmanuel de LaCunza, a Jesuit priest, who wrote about the pre-tribulation rapture in the 18th century.

His false doctrine was picked up by Edward Irving, John Nelson Darby and Cyrus Scofield and is taught in seminaries and churches today. The rapture of the saints is a biblical doctrine but the majority of Christians believe that it will take place before the tribulation and the reign of the Antichrist but the Bible does not give any such assurance.

In fact, there is no place in the Bible that undeniably states that Jesus will remove all believers in Christ prior to the coming of the Antichrist. Jesus never gave a timetable for the catching away nor did He talk about the Antichrist and his regime.

The apostle Paul told us that the Jesus won't come back until the Man of Sin has taken up his reign on the earth; however, he stopped short of saying just how long the Antichrist would rule before Jesus came back. The Bible says there will be a resurrection and a catching away of believers in Christ but it won't happen until sometime after the Antichrist has come to power.

This is what we know for sure: Jesus is coming back and there will be a catching away of Christians, but no one, not even Jesus, knows when it will take place. Therefore, we need to heed the words of Jesus when He said, "Occupy till I come."

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1401.pdf

RLJ-1401 -- JULY 21, 2013

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