RT News July 6, 2024 9AM GMT
July 6, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


A new president has been elected in Iran and for the first time in two decades, it’s a reformist candidate. The Hungarian Prime minister shrugs off EU allegations of ‘appeasement’ after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday, saying it’s the bloc’s bureaucracy that’s preventing the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Embedded with Russian troops our correspondent sees up close, the buffer zone being created to protect civilians in the border region with Ukraine. As the chorus of Democrats calling for Joe Biden to step aside grows louder, the incumbent US President says that only a higher power could prompt him to bow out of the race.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
