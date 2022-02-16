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Submission and Control: Norm Pattis Responds to Remington's $73 Million Sandy Hook Settlement
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42 views • February 16, 2022
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Norm Pattis of https://normpattis.com joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the news of Remington's settlement in the Sandy Hook case.
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
Norm Pattis of https://normpattis.com joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the news of Remington's settlement in the Sandy Hook case.
Save 25% on ALL storable foods right now! Be prepared before it’s too late!
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