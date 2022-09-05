FBI & DOJ Weaponization, Against We The People - Mar-A-Lago Raid, & America’s Future - Kash Patel, former Trump Chief of Staff, DOD.

This video that I'm sharing is from Man In America on YouTube with a partial description from there. I believe this is from September 1, 2022.

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