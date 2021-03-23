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ELEV: SLIP FOR MUNDBIND OG TEST
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10 views • March 23, 2021
Flertallet af elverene i Danmark tror ikke at de kan blive fritaget fra værnemidler eller C-19 test uden lægeattest. DET KAN DE ved at bruge BEK 401. Der er derfor ingen grund til at spørge lægen om en lægeattest.
Download dokument fra videoen: http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/ingen-grund-til-laegeattest/
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👉 Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
Download dokument fra videoen: http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/ingen-grund-til-laegeattest/
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👉 Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
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