PDJT: New shot at home ownership, the AMERICAN DREAM, create a beautification campaign

CPAC 2023 TRUMP speech : “We will get rid of ugly buildings and return to the magnificent classical style of Western civilization” I'll challenge gov of all 50 sates to join me in a great beatification campaign
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.