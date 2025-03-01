Warn all church donators that reptilian Satanist elite are LGBTPB gay androgynous except queen ruler

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2025). Warn all your church donators & 6 billion humans now that the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien demon spirit incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers “lesbian sisterhood coven witch elites” and their male “gay brotherhood mafia elites” servants are androgynous with both male & female traits but with a male homosexual tendency just like the nephilim reptilian giants, because they are cloned by using an alien-abducted New Age spiritualist occultist “necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling” human specie witches’ egg, which is either not fertilized or fertilized by a demon-possessed human specie Satanist’s sperm, and by adding a Draco snake cell to it. Only the Satanist Draco matriarchal queen is a real female. Therefore, both the Draco demon spirit using a male feminist Satanist globalist elite body and a female feminist witch globalist elite body are both neither male nor female, but they are both androgynous chimeras using different gender human meat suits. Their cloned hybrid avatar bodies are manufactured with both male & female genitals, in order to be able to both rape & sodomize both human specie little boys & girls. The Dracos using male identities use female human bodies converted to male bodies, and the Dracos using female identities use male human bodies converted to female bodies. The gay elite Dracos go to thousands of places like the Bohemian Grove & Epstein island, and the lesbian elite Dracos go to thousands of places like the Belizean Grove & Epstein island. They reptilian hunt the human children in their billionaire mansion estate forests for entertainment with guns & arrows & swords, and rape the mangled bodies of the children, and drink their adrenochrome blood, and eat them alive limb by limb, and torture & sacrifice them to Satan Lucifer & his fallen angels to feed them human soul energy to survive, in exchange for wealth & power & fame & high positions in society to run the 12 million human children’s CIA NATO UN CPS child-trafficking rings and thousands of children’s human meat livestock child sex slaves breeding farms in deep underground military cities in Western feminist nations. The millions of fake Christians inside Satan Lucifer’s millions of churches are given wealth & safety from assassination attempts by millions of church member witch assassins & safety from ridicule by church donators & normal pastors’ reputations & safety for their genetic descendant idols from being kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS (child protective services) to be eaten by the reptilian elites, because they serve to block all the truths of the real Christians, and they kick out the real Christians from their churches, and they modify & dilute & sterilize & pick & choose & edit the tens of thousands of truths to corrupt & divert & cover them up for their fake god Satan Lucifer, in order to make them safe from assassination attempts and ridicule by their 99% religious filth church donators. Since the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites are androgynous, they believe their slave human specie should also be LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual androgynous, too, and not heterosexual. These Draco avatar Satanists need adrenochrome blood, in order to maintain their 50% human DNA to prevent shape-shifting back into their Draco forms. The tortured human children’s adrenochrome blood and tortured abortion fetus’ adrenochrome blood & human meat is a thousand times more potent than any narcotics high and keeps witches 50 years younger.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine