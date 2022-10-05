Create New Account
Iran’s Khamenei Blames Israel, US for Protests in the Country
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1su46ddb

10/04/2022 Al Jazeera: Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has blamed the United States and Israel for protests that have gripped the country for more than two weeks, accusing the countries of trying to stop Iran’s “progress”.

