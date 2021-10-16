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Supply Chain Problems Are Self-Inflicted Liberal Utopia Policies Turning To Sh*t
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50 views • October 16, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Sundance gets the scoop on the real problem in Commiefornia - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/14/the-california-version-of-the-green-new-deal-and-an-october-16-2020-epa-settlement-with-transportation-is-whats-creating-the-container-shipping-backlog-working-ca-ports-24-7-will-not-help-here/
Reminder, mass non-compliance is how this ends - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1448056845956943875
Don't back down yellow bellies - https://twitter.com/RastaRedpill/status/1448721454216982529
Stand your ground and they will back down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quebec-delays-vaccine-mandate-due-to-staff-shortages/
Covid relief funds makes you obligated to get vaxxed - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-14-covid-relief-funds-distributed-to-cities-and-states-require-full-compliance-with-biden-vax-mandates.html
CNN does damage control for castrated doctor Gupta - https://trendingpolitics.com/don-lemon-doubles-down-on-horse-dewormer-lie-after-joe-rogan-eviscerates-cnn-doctor-in-person/
I was joking but it's actually real - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-buttigieg-hasnt-worked-in-8-weeks-due-to-paternity-leave/
Maybe the democrats should have bricks smashed over their heads - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/north-korean-military-shows-skills-leader-kim-jong-un-smashing-bricks-heads-video/
Todays stupid story, this is what people are upset about - https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17861/biden-china-drones#.YWlbmAmaXfc.twitter
False flag saber rattling by republicans - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10093181/Republicans-furious-report-Zuckerberg-piled-400M-local-Dem-groups-tip-2020-Biden.html
Beware of dems wanting to improve social media - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/democrats-remove-sec-230-protections-algorithms-cause-harm?u
If hilary is for it, run the other way - https://twitter.com/montaga/status/1448849778314522637
How is this following science or for your health - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-10-14/deaths-following-vaccination-reported-taiwan-exceed-nations-covid-deaths
Liberal mental incompetence on full display, it's science - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1448732648516562946
Bare shelves Biden - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1448791694900703232
Don't forget some milk for me - https://twitter.com/Brink_Thinker/status/1447293944350511112
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1449067940104458241
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Sundance gets the scoop on the real problem in Commiefornia - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/14/the-california-version-of-the-green-new-deal-and-an-october-16-2020-epa-settlement-with-transportation-is-whats-creating-the-container-shipping-backlog-working-ca-ports-24-7-will-not-help-here/
Reminder, mass non-compliance is how this ends - https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1448056845956943875
Don't back down yellow bellies - https://twitter.com/RastaRedpill/status/1448721454216982529
Stand your ground and they will back down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/quebec-delays-vaccine-mandate-due-to-staff-shortages/
Covid relief funds makes you obligated to get vaxxed - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-14-covid-relief-funds-distributed-to-cities-and-states-require-full-compliance-with-biden-vax-mandates.html
CNN does damage control for castrated doctor Gupta - https://trendingpolitics.com/don-lemon-doubles-down-on-horse-dewormer-lie-after-joe-rogan-eviscerates-cnn-doctor-in-person/
I was joking but it's actually real - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-buttigieg-hasnt-worked-in-8-weeks-due-to-paternity-leave/
Maybe the democrats should have bricks smashed over their heads - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/north-korean-military-shows-skills-leader-kim-jong-un-smashing-bricks-heads-video/
Todays stupid story, this is what people are upset about - https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17861/biden-china-drones#.YWlbmAmaXfc.twitter
False flag saber rattling by republicans - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10093181/Republicans-furious-report-Zuckerberg-piled-400M-local-Dem-groups-tip-2020-Biden.html
Beware of dems wanting to improve social media - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/democrats-remove-sec-230-protections-algorithms-cause-harm?u
If hilary is for it, run the other way - https://twitter.com/montaga/status/1448849778314522637
How is this following science or for your health - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-10-14/deaths-following-vaccination-reported-taiwan-exceed-nations-covid-deaths
Liberal mental incompetence on full display, it's science - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1448732648516562946
Bare shelves Biden - https://twitter.com/Shawn_Farash/status/1448791694900703232
Don't forget some milk for me - https://twitter.com/Brink_Thinker/status/1447293944350511112
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1449067940104458241
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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