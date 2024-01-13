BREAKING: Gonzalo Lira dead while in Ukrainian detention

RIP Gonzalo Lira, you had balls and spoke the Truth. May God Bless your soul.
~The Prisoner
Further Info:
https://twitter.com/KimIversenShow/status/1745866137429311504
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-american-journalist-gonzalo-lira-has-died-in-ukrainian-prison-reports
Mirrored - Boq Precision
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.