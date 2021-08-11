© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LOVE & OTHER BIBLICAL DRUGS #4: LOVE IS A CHOICE & NOT UN-CONDITIONAL...LT'S ALL ABOUT THE LAW...
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • August 11, 2021
No Love works no love matters unless it is according to God's plan not ours. Your only choice is frustration in Love or obedience and Perfect happiness through Love of women, or love of a man, Through the Mosaic Law... This is God's method Not man's: that is exactly why it will and does work. Everything else is bullshit love...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.