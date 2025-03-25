BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What’s the REAL Fuel That Powers the Church? (This Answer Could Change Everything!)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 month ago

Join Pastor Roderick Webster in this gripping message as he shares a powerful analogy from a flight overbooking crisis to reveal the unseen fuel every church needs to thrive—especially in turbulent times. 🛩️✝️ Discover why prayer isn’t just a ritual but the lifeblood that keeps the church soaring, even when storms hit.

👉 Key Takeaways:

    How a plane’s fuel dilemma mirrors the church’s greatest need.

    Why prayer is the #1 priority—not programs, money, or crowds.

    Biblical lessons from Acts 4 on the power of unified prayer.

Don’t miss this eye-opening episode of Words from the Word! Like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 to stay updated with weekly sermons that ignite faith and transform lives.

Keywords
bible teachingpower of prayerprayer lifeovercoming challengeschristian sermonchurch leadershipchristian motivationchurch growthwords from the wordpastor roderick websterfaith in crisisacts 4 prayerspiritual fuelchurch vitalitysermon on prayer
Chapters

00:00Flight Overbooking Dilemma

01:12Unexpected Delay and Fuel Concerns

04:12The Power of Prayer in the Church

06:05The Church's Prayer Life and Its Impact

11:59Outro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy