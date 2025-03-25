What’s the REAL Fuel That Powers the Church? (This Answer Could Change Everything!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Pastor Roderick Webster in this gripping message as he shares a powerful analogy from a flight overbooking crisis to reveal the unseen fuel every church needs to thrive—especially in turbulent times. 🛩️✝️ Discover why prayer isn’t just a ritual but the lifeblood that keeps the church soaring, even when storms hit.
👉 Key Takeaways:
How a plane’s fuel dilemma mirrors the church’s greatest need.
Why prayer is the #1 priority—not programs, money, or crowds.
Biblical lessons from Acts 4 on the power of unified prayer.
Don’t miss this eye-opening episode of Words from the Word! Like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 to stay updated with weekly sermons that ignite faith and transform lives.
00:00Flight Overbooking Dilemma
01:12Unexpected Delay and Fuel Concerns
04:12The Power of Prayer in the Church
06:05The Church's Prayer Life and Its Impact
11:59Outro