Portable Vortex Water Revitalizer Funnel

1/2 inch Portable Funnel Vortex Standard allows you to drink clean, revitalized water anywhere you go.





We developed this portable water treatment so you can vortex treat any water source no matter if you’re in the hotel, in the street, or in a restaurant.





What’s more, you can revitalize any beverage with it, considering that you’ll have to clean the Portable Funnel Vortex thoroughly afterward.





• Made in Canada

• 10-Year Warranty

• 60-day Money Back Guarantee

