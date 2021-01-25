PHARMAKEIA | DRUGS, BLACK MAGIC & THE END TIMES

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Biblical Sorcery and Modern Drugs
*this includes vaccines as well.
“Everyday millions of children are lined up and injected with toxic putrid substances grown on animal organs, cancer cells, aborted fetuses and other toxic substances. Few people are questioning how those viruses were obtained and how they were grown in a laboratory. If one would ask these sensible questions, one would become very enlightened about vaccine production. I warn you now, discussing vaccine-production will turn your stomach. Vaccines are made from the most vilest and filthiest substances on the earth. Since the definition of abomination is "anything that is filthy", the term describes vaccinations adequately and truthfully. The vaccine "cauldron" is full of putrid junk from bodies exposed to disease and excreting morbid purulence. Science gathers this junk up in hopes of making vaccines for "preventing" disease; and we are being fooled while vaccinations cause increases in diseases.” ~SatanicVaccines.com
In a day when we have realized huge numbers of deaths caused by adverse drug effects (ADEs) from prescribed pharmaceutical drugs, it is interesting to note the biblical reference to sorcery:
"But the cowardly, unbelieveing, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolators, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death."
Revelation 21:8 (New King James)
In this passage, the word 'sorcerers' comes from the Greek word 'pharmakos' (Strongs # 5332) which is derived from the Greek word 'pharmakon' and is defined in Strong's Greek Dictionary of the New Testament as follows:
a druggist ("pharmacist") or poisoner
Bible on End Time Pharmaceuticals "...for by your medication were all the nations deceived."
An interesting passage in the bible refers to the methodology used to deceive the nations in the end times:
"...For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your sorcery all the nations were deceived."
Revelation 18:23
The word 'sorcery' (Strongs # 5331) in this passage is the Greek word 'pharmakeia' (far-mak-i'-ah). It is defined in Strong's Greek Dictionary of the New Testament as follows:
medication ("pharmacy")
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