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Twitter Thoughts: Iraq, Biden, Obamacare and the Jim Jones Cult
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10 views • June 14, 2021
BREAKING: Iraqi Parliament has voted to Expel the US from #IRaq.
America claimed they brought Democracy to #Iraq.
That democracy has now voted for them to leave.
Will they ignore that Democracy?
A young man tells @JoeBiden that the cost of his father’s insurance doubled under Obamacare and asks if he was lying when he promised costs would go down or if he didn't understand Obamacare when he supported it as VP.
Biden: "No one understood Obamacare"
Leftists often attack with "radicalizing cult" language...
More projection - read on:
Drinking the Kool-Aid: Remember When Jim Jones Was a Hero to Democrats?
Willie Brown, Walter Mondale, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter ranked high among his supporters.
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https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/10/drinking-the-kool-aid-remember-when-jim-jones-was-a-hero-to-democrats/
America claimed they brought Democracy to #Iraq.
That democracy has now voted for them to leave.
Will they ignore that Democracy?
A young man tells @JoeBiden that the cost of his father’s insurance doubled under Obamacare and asks if he was lying when he promised costs would go down or if he didn't understand Obamacare when he supported it as VP.
Biden: "No one understood Obamacare"
Leftists often attack with "radicalizing cult" language...
More projection - read on:
Drinking the Kool-Aid: Remember When Jim Jones Was a Hero to Democrats?
Willie Brown, Walter Mondale, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter ranked high among his supporters.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/10/drinking-the-kool-aid-remember-when-jim-jones-was-a-hero-to-democrats/
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