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Attorney Thomas Renz on all things Covid
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64 views • October 20, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, and even Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, Make Americans Free Again, and Ohio Stands Up His website is www.Renz-Law.com
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