Look at Cebu NOW! - Typhoon Tino’s Horror Trail of Destruction in Villa Lara Subdivision

A few days ago, Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) made landfall in the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction across Cebu province. This video takes you on a walking tour of Villa Lara Subdivision, located in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu, one of the hardest-hit areas by the flashfloods.

You’ll see the devastating aftermath — muddy roads, flipped cars, damaged houses, and the heartbreaking impact on the community. Many residents are still recovering from what is now considered the worst flashflood in Cebu’s history.

Credits to: Wander Nonoy & MT