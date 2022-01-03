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Part 2 - 2022 THE YEAR OF - LIBERTY, LIBERTÀ, LIBERTÉ, LIBERTAD, LIBERTAD, LIBERDADE, FREIHEIT!
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11 views • January 03, 2022
PART TWO - begins with the world-renowned Dr. Ben Carson who is not only a great brain surgeon, but has work in the Medical Industrial Complex.
Video - media drama, natural immunity therapeutics, HCQ, monoclonal remedies which work against OMICRON disputing the lies, Africa is proof. Socialized medicine, US leadership is needed. Australia
Boosters forever and Immune System Fatigue
Immunologists Hooman Noorchashm; blunders Fauci and Agencies are making costing lives!
Immunological Exhaustion a National Security Threat!
Not incompetence! Is there a political solution? A political solution for who? The US or Communist China? How much are Hunter’s paintings selling for and who is buying them?
We The People Demand that answer Now, before any more demands or mandates move forward! Stand Your Ground People.
Dr. Hemmati and Dr. McCullough harm to children and adverse effects on health and emotionally. It’s more like a cold and harmless and may disappear by itself through immunity in weeks.
New NYC Mayor Adams will be keeping mandates but for some reason does not collect data.
Massachusetts reports 44% of new cases have already been jabbed.
Dr. Risch, cases rising but lack of severity is good news which will help “Population Immunity” no need for hospitalization.
Dr. Makary advisory committee advised against boosters for young healthy Americans FDA and CDC went against it. Vaxes don’t work and therapeutics are available
Media is a problem - New one Fluvoxamine HCQ Ivermectin
Government is failing us or does government have something else in mind?
So what is really going on here?
South Africa - Change in Policy- Fauci doesn’t stop pushing fear
Mainstream media Fauci groupies become upset and disappointed about good news? Masks, Science, Madness! Fauci fear asymptomatic: This is a new and strange concept, sick without being sick.
Power and Control! So let’s see what happens when you oppose their false narratives:
Malone Censored on twitter. Information Warfare. UK suspends Study on Ivermectin
Here's follow up on Australia COVID Hell Hole
A lesson for the United States about giving Government too much power.
Quarantined without COVID! An Unchecked Political Class is Dangerous. Download an Orwellian App much like in Communist China. Social credit Scores
Rep Andy Biggs on Money and Control Over Congress
A lot of money goes to congress for lobbying. Netherlands going into lockdowns and multiple Boosters. Again Marines are purged.
+++++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Video - media drama, natural immunity therapeutics, HCQ, monoclonal remedies which work against OMICRON disputing the lies, Africa is proof. Socialized medicine, US leadership is needed. Australia
Boosters forever and Immune System Fatigue
Immunologists Hooman Noorchashm; blunders Fauci and Agencies are making costing lives!
Immunological Exhaustion a National Security Threat!
Not incompetence! Is there a political solution? A political solution for who? The US or Communist China? How much are Hunter’s paintings selling for and who is buying them?
We The People Demand that answer Now, before any more demands or mandates move forward! Stand Your Ground People.
Dr. Hemmati and Dr. McCullough harm to children and adverse effects on health and emotionally. It’s more like a cold and harmless and may disappear by itself through immunity in weeks.
New NYC Mayor Adams will be keeping mandates but for some reason does not collect data.
Massachusetts reports 44% of new cases have already been jabbed.
Dr. Risch, cases rising but lack of severity is good news which will help “Population Immunity” no need for hospitalization.
Dr. Makary advisory committee advised against boosters for young healthy Americans FDA and CDC went against it. Vaxes don’t work and therapeutics are available
Media is a problem - New one Fluvoxamine HCQ Ivermectin
Government is failing us or does government have something else in mind?
So what is really going on here?
South Africa - Change in Policy- Fauci doesn’t stop pushing fear
Mainstream media Fauci groupies become upset and disappointed about good news? Masks, Science, Madness! Fauci fear asymptomatic: This is a new and strange concept, sick without being sick.
Power and Control! So let’s see what happens when you oppose their false narratives:
Malone Censored on twitter. Information Warfare. UK suspends Study on Ivermectin
Here's follow up on Australia COVID Hell Hole
A lesson for the United States about giving Government too much power.
Quarantined without COVID! An Unchecked Political Class is Dangerous. Download an Orwellian App much like in Communist China. Social credit Scores
Rep Andy Biggs on Money and Control Over Congress
A lot of money goes to congress for lobbying. Netherlands going into lockdowns and multiple Boosters. Again Marines are purged.
+++++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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