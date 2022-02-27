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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Perspective on Immigration
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0 view • February 27, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #33
Description: Divine Perspective on Immigration
Mass immigration is one of the most divisive and passionately argued issues of the 21st century and affects everyone at some level. What does the Almighty have to say about today’s problems? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator responds to questions about the issue of mass immigration with a divine perspective that may surprise you, with answers not always anticipated and considered, and a call to action we all will be wise to heed. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Divine Perspective on Immigration
Mass immigration is one of the most divisive and passionately argued issues of the 21st century and affects everyone at some level. What does the Almighty have to say about today’s problems? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator responds to questions about the issue of mass immigration with a divine perspective that may surprise you, with answers not always anticipated and considered, and a call to action we all will be wise to heed. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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