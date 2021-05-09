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Leila Centner's Mic Dropping Interview on the HighWire with Del Bigtree
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623 views • May 09, 2021
In this powerful and inspiring interview, Leila Centner, co-founder and CEO of Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, which made international headlines for directing its employees who have not yet received the experimental COVID-19 vaccine to wait until the end of the school year, reveals the true motivations and rationale for her decision. The full episode can be watched on the HireWire watched here: https://thehighwire.com/watch/
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