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Covid Mistreatment of Students Teaches Parents About School Choice - Robert Enlow - President and CEO - EdChoice
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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40 views • May 06, 2021
While students worldwide suffered scientifically questionable restrictions over the past year’s Covid hysteria, parents of American private school students experienced a less alarmist response. Long after Sweden, Georgia and other more open areas should have comforted politicians about re-opening in-person teaching, some governments still are forcing home and Zoom learning.

Many parents over the past year were forced to withdraw their children out of the public system, which has led to increased demands for student-centered, hybrid education. Unfortunately, structural barriers persist in denying most parents the quality education that wealthier families take for granted. Robert Enlow already was leading the decades-long push for school choice and believes now is the time for parents to take control of their children’s destiny.
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homeschoolingschool choice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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