COVID-19 Scam What it Looks like to be Duped and in Denial
248 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Meet Ted and Charlene Thomas. Ted got duped by propaganda about a fake virus with a survival rate higher than the flu. Three jabs later, Ted is now an adverse event minefield. His wife on other hand knew something was up and did not take the jabs. She is healthy.
Ted is waiting for the MSM, corrupt doctors, corrupt scientists, and Pharma to all come out and tell him they accidentally killed him. Unbelievable.
Ted is waiting for the MSM, corrupt doctors, corrupt scientists, and Pharma to all come out and tell him they accidentally killed him. Unbelievable.
Keywords
infectedinjectedconvidsheeplesjabbywalkers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos