আমরা হারাতে চলেছি আমাদের স্বাধীনতা ও মানবাধিকার - রুখে দাঁড়াবার সময় এখনই [translated]

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আমরা হারাতে চলেছি আমাদের স্বাধীনতা ও মানবাধিকার - রুখে দাঁড়াবার সময় এখনই [translated]
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স্বাস্থ্য আমার - সিদ্ধান্ত আমার।
করোনাভাইরাস ও কোভিড মহামারীর নামে, মাস্ক, সোস্যাল ডিসটেন্সিং, লকডাউন - কোনোটাই বিজ্ঞানসম্মত নয়। বাধ্যতামূলক ভ্যাকসিনেশন সহ সব রকম 'অ-বৈজ্ঞানিক' বিধি-নিষেধ-এর প্রতিবাদ জানাতে হবে, এখনই। যদি আমরা ধরে রাখতে চাই আমাদের স্বাধীনতা ও মানবাধিকার।
মূল ভিডিও: Senator Rand Paul - ৯ আগষ্ট ২০২১
(Translated from the Original: https://youtu.be/Rntdq7aJ7uc)
করোনাভাইরাস ও কোভিড মহামারীর নামে, মাস্ক, সোস্যাল ডিসটেন্সিং, লকডাউন - কোনোটাই বিজ্ঞানসম্মত নয়। বাধ্যতামূলক ভ্যাকসিনেশন সহ সব রকম 'অ-বৈজ্ঞানিক' বিধি-নিষেধ-এর প্রতিবাদ জানাতে হবে, এখনই। যদি আমরা ধরে রাখতে চাই আমাদের স্বাধীনতা ও মানবাধিকার।
মূল ভিডিও: Senator Rand Paul - ৯ আগষ্ট ২০২১
(Translated from the Original: https://youtu.be/Rntdq7aJ7uc)
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