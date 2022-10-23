Create New Account
SDA Sabbath School Quarterly 2022 Deception Lesson 2
Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on the deception in the Sabbath School Quarterly Lesson 2 where statements are made about Satan eating the forbidden fruit, come find out if these things are so.

Aims of the study


What happened in the garden of Eden?

Lesson 2, October 2022 falsehood!,

Be careful of the sabbath quarterly.



