SDA Sabbath School Quarterly 2022 Deception Lesson 2

Greetings
brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on the
deception in the Sabbath School Quarterly Lesson 2 where statements are made
about Satan eating the forbidden fruit, come find out if these things are so.
Aims of the study
What happened in the garden of Eden?
Lesson 2, October 2022 falsehood!,
Be careful of the sabbath quarterly.
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
GoldenBowl Studies
https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca
Sigh And Cry SA
https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c
Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies
https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4
https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q
https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
upa7.org
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328
UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.