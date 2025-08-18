New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Tropical IPA Box: Tropic Force 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 9.5 for the ABV with 33 for the IBUs and the SRM was a lovely 22 by my eye.
I don't think is a good hot day by the pool brew but she is solid without being overly sweet. I like this beer for an AC shelter in place brew.
Thanks for coming by.
Big 3 folks
Give me a thumbs up/down and or leave a comment please.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/beerandgear