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🤡 ‘To say no to Trump is to say no to God’ — a White House cult leader
Paula White, Trump's "spiritual advisor," is turning political loyalty into a matter of faith — casting support for him as obedience to God.
💬 She described the White House as “holy ground,” spoke of a “spiritual war,” and claimed she is “downloading heaven.”
🤡 From Imperial ambitions to “divine instructions” — this is the worldview shaping Trump’s approach.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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