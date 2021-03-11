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The Sequel to The Fall of the Cabal - Part 10. Bill Gates, Epstein, and Adrenochrome [11.03.2021]
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61 views • March 11, 2021
Part 10: Further exposure of Bill Gates, buying shares in companies active in the area of control, manipulation, censorship, human trafficking, and Adrenochrome. About Gates’ multiple visits to Epstein Island and his foolish denial, his investments in Monsanto, and his vaccination fetish...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter
This is part 10 of 17 parts in total.
Part 11 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
FallCabal
67177 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHiOT2Ksrhp6/
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter
This is part 10 of 17 parts in total.
Part 11 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
FallCabal
67177 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHiOT2Ksrhp6/
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