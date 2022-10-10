Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The POWER of words and definitions.
150 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

The POWER of words and definitions. That which is evil called good and vice versa. Lockdowns v lockups. Both refer to prisoners. Rebranding degeneracy, wickedness and oppression. Normalising the abnormal over time has worked. The masses are sucking it up and accepting it.

Source @https://t.me/blackhorserider

Keywords
powerwordsdefinitionsgood v evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket