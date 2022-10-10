The POWER of words and definitions. That which is evil called good and vice versa. Lockdowns v lockups. Both refer to prisoners. Rebranding degeneracy, wickedness and oppression. Normalising the abnormal over time has worked. The masses are sucking it up and accepting it.
