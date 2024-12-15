BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DRONE PSYOP 'CONDITIONING THE SHEEPLE': 2012 FOX NEWS - DRONES TO CONTROL USA ABSOLUTELY GOING TO HAPPEN
150 views • 4 months ago

DRONES DRONES DRONES FLYING EVERYWHERE - WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON - THOUSANDS OF NEWS REPORTS IN THE LAST WEEK [MID-DECEMBER 2024] - JUST LIKE SEEN SCREENSHOT ABOVE - EVERY WILD THEORY POSTULATED WHO OR WHAT IS BEHIND IT FROM ALIENS TO 'FOREIGN ENEMIES' TO US GOVERNMENT TO 'WE JUST DON'T KNOW' - WHIPPING UP MASS HYSTERIA - AKA ORDO AB CHAO - DRONES HERE DRONES THERE DOING THIS DOING THAT - ARE YOU GETTING USED TO IT YET? - WHICH IS EXACTLY THE PLAN - GETTING DRONES-HERE DRONES-THERE NORMALIZED IN YOUR BRAIN - IN ORDER TO BRING IN DRONE CONTROL OF THE POPULATIONS - JUST LIKE THEY FORETOLD YEARS AGO WOULD BE SURE TO HAPPEN:

0:03 "FAA website that said that they are streamlining the process for public agencies to fly unmanned aerial surveillance planes.. drones inside the U.S. .."

2:46 "this is the perfect storm...we are gonna see these around the country and they will be used for uses not yet considered and the result will be to lessen our privacy"

3:42 "I don't think we want a society where there are these objects hovering over streaming real time information about you, your family, your car, your location"

4:00 "This is part of a long term trend...the militarization of police departments....you don't see soldiers on the street in this country...that is changing"

***

One more thing: not to forget that this hoax Drone24 is coming from the same ones who did Covid19

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/12/drone-psyop-2024-only-about.html

hoaxpolice statenwodronespsyopbig brotherauthoritarianism
